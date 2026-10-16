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[SMM Precious Metals Express]

Published: Oct 16, 2026 18:03 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM
Researchers at TU Wien (Vienna University of Technology) recently found that optimizing the thickness of platinum coatings on bipolar plates of PEM electrolyzers can substantially cut platinum consumption while retaining electrical conductivity and corrosion resistance, offering a new technical route to lower green hydrogen production costs. The relevant study has been published in ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces.

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