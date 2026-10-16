Holiday Factor Removed, Operating Rate of Lead-Acid Battery Enterprises Rebounds Significantly [SMM Lead-Acid Battery Weekly Operating Rate Comment]

According to SMM data, the weekly comprehensive operating rate of lead-acid battery producers across five provinces in China stood at 73.37% during October 9–15, 2026, up 13.32 percentage points WoW.

This week, the impact of the National Day holiday on the lead-acid battery market was largely lifted, and producers essentially returned to normal operations, driving a sharp rebound in the operating rate. After the holiday, end-use consumption in the e-bike and automotive battery markets remained relatively stable, with some enterprises still facing battery shortages, and the overall operating rate held steady with a slight uptick. In addition, downstream buyers resumed restocking purchases of lead ingot on the first day after the holiday, outperforming the typical post-holiday pattern of weakening lead consumption seen in previous years.