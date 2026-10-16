logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

Holiday Factor Removed, Operating Rate of Lead-Acid Battery Enterprises Rebounds Significantly [SMM Lead-Acid Battery Weekly Operating Rate Comment]

Published: Oct 16, 2026 16:51 (GMT+8)

According to SMM data, the weekly comprehensive operating rate of lead-acid battery producers across five provinces in China stood at 73.37% during October 9–15, 2026, up 13.32 percentage points WoW.

This week, the impact of the National Day holiday on the lead-acid battery market was largely lifted, and producers essentially returned to normal operations, driving a sharp rebound in the operating rate. After the holiday, end-use consumption in the e-bike and automotive battery markets remained relatively stable, with some enterprises still facing battery shortages, and the overall operating rate held steady with a slight uptick. In addition, downstream buyers resumed restocking purchases of lead ingot on the first day after the holiday, outperforming the typical post-holiday pattern of weakening lead consumption seen in previous years.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
Post-holiday lead prices swing wildly & scrap battery prices lag, suppliers' sentiment to hold back from selling intensifies [SMM scrap battery weekly review]
1 hour ago
Post-holiday lead prices swing wildly & scrap battery prices lag, suppliers' sentiment to hold back from selling intensifies [SMM scrap battery weekly review]
Read More
Post-holiday lead prices swing wildly & scrap battery prices lag, suppliers' sentiment to hold back from selling intensifies [SMM scrap battery weekly review]
Post-holiday lead prices swing wildly & scrap battery prices lag, suppliers' sentiment to hold back from selling intensifies [SMM scrap battery weekly review]
1 hour ago
The most-traded lead contract has completed its rollover, and SHFE lead consolidates on a weak note, awaiting guidance from the new most-traded contract [Lead Futures Brief Review]
2 hours ago
The most-traded lead contract has completed its rollover, and SHFE lead consolidates on a weak note, awaiting guidance from the new most-traded contract [Lead Futures Brief Review]
Read More
The most-traded lead contract has completed its rollover, and SHFE lead consolidates on a weak note, awaiting guidance from the new most-traded contract [Lead Futures Brief Review]
The most-traded lead contract has completed its rollover, and SHFE lead consolidates on a weak note, awaiting guidance from the new most-traded contract [Lead Futures Brief Review]
2 hours ago
Fundamentals Show Strong Resilience, Lead Prices May Continue to Consolidate [SMM Weekly Lead Market Forecast]
2 hours ago
Fundamentals Show Strong Resilience, Lead Prices May Continue to Consolidate [SMM Weekly Lead Market Forecast]
Read More
Fundamentals Show Strong Resilience, Lead Prices May Continue to Consolidate [SMM Weekly Lead Market Forecast]
Fundamentals Show Strong Resilience, Lead Prices May Continue to Consolidate [SMM Weekly Lead Market Forecast]
2 hours ago
Related News
news
Post-holiday lead prices swing wildly & scrap battery prices lag, suppliers' sentiment to hold back from selling intensifies [SMM scrap battery weekly review]
Oct 16, 2026 18:08 (GMT+8)
news
The most-traded lead contract has completed its rollover, and SHFE lead consolidates on a weak note, awaiting guidance from the new most-traded contract [Lead Futures Brief Review]
Oct 16, 2026 17:17 (GMT+8)
news
Fundamentals Show Strong Resilience, Lead Prices May Continue to Consolidate [SMM Weekly Lead Market Forecast]
Oct 16, 2026 17:08 (GMT+8)
news
SMM Primary Lead Smelter Weekly Operating Rate (October 9–15, 2026) [SMM Primary Lead Operating Weekly Review]
Oct 16, 2026 17:00 (GMT+8)
Register to Continue Reading
Gain access to the latest insights in metals and new energy
Already have an account?Sign in here