Supply-side support lends some strength, SHFE zinc rebounds slightly [SMM zinc futures review]

SMM, October 16:

The most-traded SHFE zinc 2612 contract opened at 25,390 yuan/mt. After the open, SHFE zinc drifted higher, hitting a session low of 25,330 yuan/mt in early trading and a session high of 25,595 yuan/mt during the session, before closing up at 25,440 yuan/mt, up 65 yuan/mt, or 0.26%. Trading volume increased to 48,690 lots, and open interest rose by 2,268 lots to 105,000 lots. SHFE zinc posted a bullish candlestick, with support from the lower Bollinger Band. Affected by the earlier price pullback, downstream enterprises actively priced at lower levels, driving a slight destocking of domestic zinc ingot inventory. Additionally, given that TCs remained low, smelters showed weak production enthusiasm under profit pressure, providing some support to zinc prices. SHFE zinc rebounded modestly from low levels.