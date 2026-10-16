[SMM Precious Metals Express]

The European Commission announced on 9 October 2026 that it has formally selected 46 strategic projects as the second batch under the Critical Raw Materials Act (CRMA), to further strengthen Europe’s domestic capacity for extraction, processing and recycling of critical raw materials. According to the latest official list released by the EU, the newly added batch includes 5 platinum group metals (PGMs) projects. The total number of EU-based PGM strategic projects selected between 2025 and 2026 has reached 11, located in six countries: Belgium, Lithuania, Italy, Finland, Poland and Spain.