Zinc Price Center Declines, Guangdong Premiums Rise [SMM Guangdong Spot Weekly Review]

This week, premiums in the Guangdong region rose by 20 yuan/mt WoW. As of this Friday, mainstream #0 zinc in Guangdong was quoted at a premium of 20-40 yuan/mt against the market. This week, the zinc price center pulled back, and traders showed strong willingness to sell during the week. Low prices attracted downstream enterprises in Guangdong to buy the dip, boosting spot transactions, accelerating the circulation of spot cargo, and in turn supporting premiums higher. Looking ahead to next week, downstream enterprises have already completed some point-price stockpiling, and spot purchasing demand is expected to weaken marginally. Premiums in Guangdong are expected to move sideways within a range.