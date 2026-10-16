[Mingyi Electronics Launches High-Aspect-Ratio Gantry Line Electroplating Equipment for AI Servers and IC Substrates]

According to Sanfu New Materials, Mingyi Electronics under Sanfu New Materials has launched a new product series—high-aspect-ratio gantry line electroplating equipment, capable of supporting the production of boards with aspect ratios of 40:1 and above. This series of equipment can be customized according to client needs, is compatible with phosphorized copper balls and insoluble anode systems, and can meet the electroplating requirements for high-end circuit boards such as high-aspect-ratio AI server PCB boards and IC substrates. The equipment has passed various technical tests and has gained recognition from leading server PCB manufacturing clients in China. Multiple equipment orders are already in hand, and the production lines for this series of equipment have entered the production and delivery stage.