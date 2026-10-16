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China Smartphone Shipments Decline YoY in Q3, Huawei Only Major Brand to Post Double-Digit Growth

Published: Oct 16, 2026 17:27 (GMT+8)
【China Smartphone Shipments Decline YoY in Q3, Huawei Only Top Vendor to Post Double-Digit Growth】China smartphone shipments in Q3 2026 totaled approximately 57.9 million units, down 15.4% year-on-year, compared to a decline of approximately 4% in H1. By vendor, Huawei held a 21.1% share, up 17.3% YoY, making it the only major vendor to achieve double-digit growth; Apple held 17.8%, down 4.3%; OPPO 15.5%, down 17.6%; vivo 15.3%, down 24.9%; Xiaomi 13.8%, down 20.4%; and Honor 13.0%, down 24.2%. The quarter was characterized by declining volumes and rising prices, as cost increases pushed up average selling prices.

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【China Smartphone Shipments Decline YoY in Q3, Huawei Only Top Vendor - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)