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C&D Inc. Xiangguang Nonferrous Qingdao Copper Concentrates Blending Project Officially Commences Production

Published: Oct 16, 2026 17:14 (GMT+8)
According to market sources, Shandong Xiangguang Group Qingdao Nonferrous Metals Co., Ltd. ("Xiangguang Nonferrous"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Yanggu Xiangguang Copper Co., Ltd. under C&D Inc.'s nonferrous metals group, has completed feedstock introduction for its copper concentrates blending project and officially entered the production and operation stage. Located at Qingdao Port, the project has an annual blending and processing capacity of 400,000 mt of copper concentrates. By blending copper concentrates from different sources and of different grades, it optimizes raw material grades and impurity indicators. Once operational, the project is expected to further enhance C&D's raw material allocation capability across the copper industry chain, increase flexibility in utilizing complex copper concentrate resources, and provide raw material support for smelting operations.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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