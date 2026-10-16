Zinc Prices Pull Back, Premiums Rise Accordingly [SMM Tianjin Zinc Spot Weekly Review]

SMM, October 16: This week, spot premiums in the Tianjin region rose notably, up 30 yuan/mt WoW. As of this Friday, domestic mainstream brands were quoted at premiums of 0-80 yuan/mt against the 2611 contract, while premium brands were quoted at premiums of 110-180 yuan/mt against the 2611 contract. Tianjin was quoted at a discount of around 35 yuan/mt against Shanghai, narrowing the Shanghai-Tianjin price spread. This week, zinc prices fell to levels more acceptable to downstream buyers, boosting downstream purchasing interest and increasing cargo pick-up via price fixing. With limited spot cargo circulating in Tianjin, traders raised their quotes accordingly, and spot premiums rose notably. Next week, premiums are expected to remain largely stable.