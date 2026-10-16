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[SMM Steel]

Published: Oct 16, 2026 16:23 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM
[Rebar] Today, rebar export quotations at Tianjin Port remained stable, with overall transaction prices ranging from USD 474-479/ton. Overseas end-user inquiries were relatively decent today. According to exporters, construction steel inventories in Singapore have been relatively ample recently, and shipping schedules have now extended to December. On the wire rod side, some exporters in northern China have recently suspended quoting, and material arrivals have declined slightly.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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