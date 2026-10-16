Gerdau Corsa expands scrap recycling capacity in Mexico to boost sustainable steel production

Gerdau Corsa, Gerdau's Mexican steel unit, is expanding scrap recycling capacity in Mexico to boost sustainable steel production. The move fits its low-carbon strategy centred on electric arc furnace steelmaking: higher scrap use reduces reliance on iron ore and coking coal and cuts carbon emissions per tonne. With stable demand from Mexico's automotive and construction sectors, competition for local scrap is intensifying, and the expansion should strengthen raw material self-sufficiency and cost control. The announcement did not disclose investment, additional processing volume or start-up date. It is expected to spur investment in scrap collection, processing and logistics. Amid shifting trade flows and carbon costs, scrap supply chains are becoming a key competitive factor.