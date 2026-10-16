Egyptian rolling mills and integrated steel producers are divided over safeguard duties on billet imports, with industry representatives set to meet the ministers responsible for industry, investment, and foreign trade on October 19. Under Resolution No. 121 of 2026, Egypt imposed three-year safeguard duties on billet imports, starting at 13.12% (minimum USD 70/mt) in the first year and falling to 11% (minimum USD 59/mt) by the third year. Rolling mills say the duties raise their production costs and argue that billet availability should be measured by volumes actually available for sale, since integrated producers consume part of their own output. Integrated producers defend the measures, noting billet imports rose from about 128,000 mt in 2021 to 1.7 million mt in 2024, and still reached about 430,000 mt in January-August 2026. Egypt's billet capacity stands at about 13.6 million mt per year, against estimated requirements of 8.8 million mt for rebar production.