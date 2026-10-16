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Huayou Cobalt Discloses CNY 8.178B in New Subsidiary Guarantees for September

Published: Oct 16, 2026 16:03 (GMT+8)
【Huayou Cobalt Discloses September New Subsidiary Guarantees Totaling CNY 8.178B】Huayou Cobalt disclosed a guarantee progress announcement, reporting CNY 8.178 billion in new guarantees for subsidiaries in September 2026, of which CNY 7.138 billion was provided to six subsidiaries with a debt-to-asset ratio above 70% and CNY 1.04 billion to two subsidiaries below 70%. Additionally, wholly-owned subsidiary Chengdu CODA Technology provided a CNY 305 million guarantee on behalf of CODA Technology (Hungary) to Linde Gas Hungary. As of September 30, 2026, the total external guarantees by the company and its controlling subsidiaries stood at CNY 99.24 billion, covering nine subsidiaries within the consolidated statements, with no overdue guarantees.

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