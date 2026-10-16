[India Export] Indian HRC export discussions remained focused on Europe, with the latest indications around 750 USD/tonne CFR, while fresh firm offers to Vietnam and the Middle East remained limited. The rupee’s strengthening this week adds another consideration for sellers: unchanged dollar offers translate into lower rupee receipts on unhedged sales. This makes the return after freight, port charges and financing more relevant when weighing export bookings against domestic business. Mumbai HRC indications of approximately 659–664 USD/tonne (62,500–63,000 INR/tonne) EXW, excluding 18% GST, provided the latest domestic reference. The currency effect varies with mills’ hedging positions and dollar-linked input purchases, so it does not imply a uniform reduction in margins. Meanwhile, billet expectations around 490–510 USD/tonne FOB India remained seller indications, with fresh transactions at these levels still unconfirmed.