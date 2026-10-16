Shaanxi Magnesium Ingot Costs Rise 1.73%, Industry Sees Wider Losses Amid High Raw Material Prices

【SMM Weekly Magnesium Cost Briefing】From October 10 to October 16, the average production cost of magnesium ingots in Shaanxi province stood at 15,679 yuan/ton, up by around 1.73% week on week. In terms of profits, the industry posted an average loss of 379 yuan/ton this week, with the negative margin between magnesium price and production cost widening markedly. The underlying reasons are as follows: For one thing, the one-sided decline and sharp slump of magnesium prices after the holiday directly erased the remaining profit margins, pushing manufacturers deeper into negative profits. For another, the cost side also exerted simultaneous pressure: the transaction average price of Hongliulin lump coal this week came in at 1,048.77 yuan/ton, an increase of 22.34 yuan/ton from the previous period, while the price of semi-coke remained largely stable. The price hike of lump coal failed to be effectively passed through, exacerbating losses for semi-coke producers and further driving up the cost of magnesium ingots. In the short term, under the dual squeeze of persistently weak magnesium prices and high raw material costs, there remains a lack of support for magnesium plants to restore profits, and the current inverted price-cost situation is likely to persist.