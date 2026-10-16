Indian HRC export indications for Europe remained around 670 USD/tonne FOB India early in the week, unchanged from the previous week, while the latest destination indications held around 750 USD/tonne CFR, also unchanged week on week. Fresh firm offers to Vietnam and the Middle East remained limited, with Europe continuing to attract the main export interest. Indian billet seller expectations moved higher to approximately 490–510 USD/tonne FOB India this week, compared with last week’s 465–470 USD/tonne indications, although fresh transactions at the higher levels remained unconfirmed. Domestic Indian HRC indications were approximately 659–664 USD/tonne (62,500–63,000 INR/tonne) EXW Mumbai, excluding 18% GST, with some offers reaching 669 USD/tonne (63,500 INR/tonne). Automotive demand and reported maintenance at Tata Steel Meramandali and JSW supported sellers’ pricing expectations. Earlier coking-coal increases feeding through contract-pricing formulas added cost support, while buyer acceptance remained the key test for higher offers.