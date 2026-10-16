[SMM Tantalum Flash] A seller from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) quotes US$4.70 per kg for each one-percentage-point tantalum (Ta) unit. Using an illustrative grade of 35% Ta, the seller calculates US$822,500 in total, or US$164.50 per kg of ore. The grade, quantity and availability have not been independently verified. This is one seller’s asking indication, not a completed transaction or a market benchmark.

The proposal divides payment into five instalments of 10%, 20%, 20%, 20% and 30%, with inspection, weighing, assay and document checks built into the acceptance process. It provides for an independent re-assay if the initial result is disputed. No buyer acceptance, payment or shipment has been confirmed. The quote specifies Ta metal units, so it should not be compared directly with Ta₂O₅-based prices without confirming the assay basis.