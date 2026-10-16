[SMM Gold Flash] Golconda Gold's Gold Mine in South Africa produced a company-record 4,301 ounces in the third quarter, up 18% from 3,648 ounces in the second quarter and 20% from 3,588 ounces a year earlier. The operation processed 49,166 tonnes of ore, compared with 44,811 tonnes in the preceding quarter.

Combined ore mined from the Galaxy and Princeton zones rose to 48,833 tonnes from 40,159 tonnes in the second quarter. Golconda attributed improved operating efficiency to recent spending on underground equipment and surface infrastructure. Management expects further improvement in the fourth quarter, but that remains a forecast; the update did not provide a third-quarter all-in sustaining cost or realised gold price. A later release corrected only a spelling error in the original headline.