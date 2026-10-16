Jindal Ferrous Ltd has started operations at its integrated carbon steel plant in Jajpur, Odisha, following an investment of INR 5,000 crore. The facility has an annual steelmaking capacity of 2.2 million tonnes and includes a blast furnace and steel melting shop. The plant is designed to improve production efficiency by recycling steelmaking waste and reusing process gases, helping reduce waste and improve the use of raw materials and energy. The company has also partnered with Japan’s JFE Steel for technical support to improve steel quality and production efficiency. Jindal Ferrous plans to supply carbon steel to customers across India, with a focus on northern and eastern markets.