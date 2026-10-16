Fengfan Copper-Based New Materials Invites You to the 2026 SMM (11th) Conductor and Cable Industry Exhibition

As the "15th Five-Year Plan" kicks off in 2026, the conductor wire & cable and electrical materials industry has entered a critical period of transformation and upgrading. Driven by the dual carbon strategy, new-type power system construction, energy transition, and AI technology empowerment, sectors such as ultra-high voltage, new energy, computing power centers, and NEVs are developing rapidly, effectively boosting market demand for high-end copper and aluminum conductors and wire & cable materials. The industry faces both opportunities and challenges. Tight supply of copper and aluminum raw materials and significant price fluctuations, compounded by geopolitical trade and cost volatility, have continued to escalate operational and supply chain pressures on enterprises and intensified industry competition. Meanwhile, the application of aluminum as a substitute for copper and new copper-aluminum composite materials is accelerating, and intelligent manufacturing and green low-carbon technologies continue to drive industry quality improvement and upgrading.

Against this backdrop, Shanghai Metals Market (SMM) will hold the 2026 SMM (11th) Conductor Wire & Cable Industry Exhibition and Electrical Materials Industry Annual Conference on November 5-6, 2026 in , bringing together resources from the entire industry chain to build a professional and efficient cooperation and exchange platform. SMM, together with Yingtan Fengfan Copper-Based New Materials Co., Ltd., invites industry friends to attend the conference, helping enterprises break through development bottlenecks and promoting high-quality industry transformation.

Click the to sign up now. We look forward to meeting you at the conference.

Yingtan Fengfan Copper-Based New Materials Co., Ltd. was established in March 2025 with a registered capital of 50 million yuan. It is located at No. 88 Wanbaozhi Road, High-tech Industrial Development Zone, Yingtan City, Jiangxi Province, covering an area of over 40 mu. The company focuses on the R&D, production, and sales of copper-based new materials, primarily engaged in non-ferrous metal rolling processing, production and sales of various metal materials and electronic component supporting products, as well as self-operated import and export of goods. It has deep expertise in copper conductor precision processing and is steadily developing in the copper semis deep processing sector. The company's flagship products include high-purity oxygen-free copper rod, low-oxygen copper wire, tin plated copper wire, and various specifications of stranded wire, among other copper-based wire products. These products are widely used in many high-end fields such as power, electronics, communications, construction, new energy, and aerospace. Leveraging advanced production processes and equipment, product quality has reached a leading level in China, covering the Chinese market while actively expanding into markets outside China. The company has strong competitiveness in the regional copper-based new materials processing and manufacturing sector. The company has an annual capacity of 100,000 mt of copper rod and copper wire, with a total investment of 1 billion yuan. It operates standardized production workshops including upward continuous casting, multi-specification wire drawing, annealing, tin plating, and stranding. It has introduced advanced domestic and international production and auxiliary equipment such as upward casting oxygen-free copper rod continuous casting units, German-imported wire drawing equipment, annealing equipment, and tin plating equipment. The company adopts mature and advanced mainstream production processes with low pollution and low energy consumption, supported by comprehensive environmental protection and safety facilities. It strictly implements the "three simultaneous" requirements for environmental protection and safety, and all pollutant emissions comply with relevant national standards. By introducing a corporate governance mechanism, the company has established a sound organizational structure and personnel training system, ensuring efficient and stable production and operation. Leveraging Yingtan's superior location and transportation, industrial supporting facilities, and raw material supply advantages, the company further improves the regional copper-based new materials industry chain. This not only fills the gap in the domestic market for high-quality electrical wire materials but also drives local employment and economic development, delivering outstanding economic and social benefits. It is set to become an important deep-processing base for copper conductors in the region, helping the enterprise continue to expand its markets in China and overseas and steadily enhance its industry influence. At full production, the company's annual operating revenue can reach 10 billion yuan, with an annual net profit of more than 60 million yuan, demonstrating strong profitability and market risk resilience, with a promising future ahead. Contact Information

SMM Conference Contact

Zhang Guolei

166 0190 0190

zhangguolei@smm.cn