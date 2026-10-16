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SHFE zinc prices fell significantly this week, spot trades improved WoW [SMM Shanghai Spot Weekly Review]

Published: Oct 16, 2026 14:47 (GMT+8)
[SHFE zinc prices fell significantly during the week, spot trades improved WoW]: This week, the average spot premium in Shanghai rose by 40 yuan/mt WoW. As of Friday this week, ordinary domestic brands were quoted at premiums of 120-130 yuan/mt against the 2611 contract, while the high-priced Shuangyan brand had no quotes against the 2611 contract.

SMM, October 16:

      This week, the overall average spot premiums in Shanghai rose by 40 yuan/mt WoW. As of this Friday, ordinary domestic brands were quoted at premiums of 120-130 yuan/mt against the 2611 contract, while the high-priced Shuangyan brand had no quotes against the 2611 contract. This week, zinc prices on the futures market fell continuously, prompting downstream enterprises to actively restock at lower prices. Overall spot transactions improved MoM, and traders subsequently raised their spot quotes. Spot premiums in Shanghai climbed steadily during the week, and the upside for premiums next week is expected to be limited.

 

 

 

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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SHFE zinc prices fell significantly this week, spot trades improved WoW [SMM Shanghai Spot Weekly Review] - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)