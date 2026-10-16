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[SMM Steel]

Published: Oct 16, 2026 14:47 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM
[SMM Steel] Market feedback indicates that for Q235B HRC with specifications of 3.5*1250*C, the FOB price is bid at $482/mt, with the port of shipment being Jingtang Port.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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[India Export] Indian HRC export discussions remained focused on Europe, with the latest indications around 750 USD/tonne CFR, while fresh firm offers to Vietnam and the Middle East remained limited. The rupee’s strengthening this week adds another consideration for sellers: unchanged dollar offers translate into lower rupee receipts on unhedged sales. This makes the return after freight, port charges and financing more relevant when weighing export bookings against domestic business. Mumbai HRC indications of approximately 659–664 USD/tonne (62,500–63,000 INR/tonne) EXW, excluding 18% GST, provided the latest domestic reference. The currency effect varies with mills’ hedging positions and dollar-linked input purchases, so it does not imply a uniform reduction in margins. Meanwhile, billet expectations around 490–510 USD/tonne FOB India remained seller indications, with fresh transactions at these levels still unconfirmed.
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Indian HRC export indications for Europe remained around 670 USD/tonne FOB India early in the week, unchanged from the previous week, while the latest destination indications held around 750 USD/tonne CFR, also unchanged week on week. Fresh firm offers to Vietnam and the Middle East remained limited, with Europe continuing to attract the main export interest. Indian billet seller expectations moved higher to approximately 490–510 USD/tonne FOB India this week, compared with last week’s 465–470 USD/tonne indications, although fresh transactions at the higher levels remained unconfirmed. Domestic Indian HRC indications were approximately 659–664 USD/tonne (62,500–63,000 INR/tonne) EXW Mumbai, excluding 18% GST, with some offers reaching 669 USD/tonne (63,500 INR/tonne). Automotive demand and reported maintenance at Tata Steel Meramandali and JSW supported sellers’ pricing expectations. Earlier coking-coal increases feeding through contract-pricing formulas added cost support, while buyer acceptance remained the key test for higher offers.
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