The first full trading week after the holiday saw domestic indium prices exit the previous narrow consolidation and trend down in a stepwise pattern.

From October 12 to 14, prices of all grades remained unchanged from pre-holiday levels: refined indium at RMB 5,250/kg, crude indium at RMB 5,050/kg, and 6N high-purity indium at RMB 5,750/kg.

On the 15th, all grades were cut by RMB 100 per kg from pre-holiday benchmarks, followed by a further RMB 50 per kg reduction on the 16th.

Over the two days:

Refined indium fell RMB 150 to RMB 5,100/kg (-2.9%)

Crude indium dropped RMB 150 to RMB 4,900/kg (-3.0%)

6N high-purity indium decreased RMB 150 to RMB 5,600/kg (-2.6%)