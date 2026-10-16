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Domestic Indium Prices Decline in Stepwise Pattern Post-Holiday Trading Week

Published: Oct 16, 2026 14:45 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM

The first full trading week after the holiday saw domestic indium prices exit the previous narrow consolidation and trend down in a stepwise pattern.

From October 12 to 14, prices of all grades remained unchanged from pre-holiday levels: refined indium at RMB 5,250/kg, crude indium at RMB 5,050/kg, and 6N high-purity indium at RMB 5,750/kg.

On the 15th, all grades were cut by RMB 100 per kg from pre-holiday benchmarks, followed by a further RMB 50 per kg reduction on the 16th.

Over the two days:

Refined indium fell RMB 150 to RMB 5,100/kg (-2.9%)

Crude indium dropped RMB 150 to RMB 4,900/kg (-3.0%)

6N high-purity indium decreased RMB 150 to RMB 5,600/kg (-2.6%)

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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