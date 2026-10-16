Arafura to Supply 850 t/y NdPr Oxide to Traxys, Boosting Initial Agreement by 70%

【SMM Rare Earth Flash】 Arafura Rare Earths has agreed to supply 850 t/y of NdPr oxide to Traxys North America from its Nolans project, a 70% increase over the initial term sheet. The binding agreement has a five-year term with an option to extend by two years. The May 2026 term sheet specified 500 t/y NdPr oxide and potential supply of 7.5 t/y Dy/Tb oxides. Traxys is one of three commodity trading and procurement companies selected for the U.S. strategic critical minerals reserve. Australia's A$1.2 billion Critical Minerals Strategic Reserve also committed to purchasing 500 t/y NdPr from Nolans. The project broke ground this month and is expected to first produce by mid-2029, meeting about 5% of global rare earth demand. The company is in talks with other potential offtake partners.