Rare earth prices move sideways, inquiry activity shows no improvement [SMM Rare Earth Daily Review]
[SMM Rare Earth Daily Review: Rare earth prices move sideways, with no improvement in inquiry activity] In the short term, Pr-Nd series prices are likely to move sideways amid insufficient transaction follow-through, and the strength shift between the metal side and the raw material side will still depend on the pace of downstream order releases. For medium-heavy rare earths, after the weakening of gadolinium series, attention should be paid to whether it spreads to other varieties. After consecutive price increases of erbium products, attention should be paid to whether transactions can sustain the gains. Terbium and dysprosium series are likely to remain stable in the short term.