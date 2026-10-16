China's Rare Earth Exports Up 6.7% in Sept, Imports Down Slightly Year-on-Year
【SMM Rare Earth Flash】 According to customs data, China's rare earth exports in September 2026 totaled 4,269.8 tonnes, up 6.7% YoY. Cumulative exports for January-September reached 43,711.2 tonnes, down 9.6% YoY. Rare earth imports in September were 6,804.7 tonnes, down 0.9% YoY, while cumulative imports for the first nine months totaled 76,982.5 tonnes, down 2.4% YoY. Monthly exports rebounded sequentially, though cumulative exports remained below year-ago levels, with imports also showing a slight contraction.