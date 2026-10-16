logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

[ADC12 Daily Review] ADC12 Most-Traded Contract Closes Higher; Spot Sentiment Recovers but Demand Improvement Remains Insufficient

Published: Oct 16, 2026 14:12 (GMT+8)
[ADC12 Price Daily Commentary: Cast Aluminum Most-Traded Contract Closes Higher, Spot Sentiment Recovers but Demand Improvement Remains Insufficient] The most-traded AD2612 cast aluminum alloy futures contract opened at 22,750 yuan/mt today. After briefly shooting up to 22,835 yuan/mt at the open, it pulled back, dipping to a session low of 22,705 yuan/mt in early trading before stabilizing. The price center then gradually climbed, with volume-driven gains before midday pushing it to a session high of 22,915 yuan/mt. It closed at 22,890 yuan/mt at midday, up 200 yuan/mt, or 0.88%, from yesterday's settlement price.

Futures: The most-traded AD2612 cast aluminum alloy contract opened at 22,750 yuan/mt today, briefly shot up to 22,835 yuan/mt before pulling back. It dipped to a session low of 22,705 yuan/mt in early trading before stabilizing, then its center gradually climbed. Before midday, volume surged and it hit a session high of 22,915 yuan/mt, closing the morning at 22,890 yuan/mt, up 200 yuan/mt or 0.88% from yesterday's settlement price.

Spot: ADC12 market quotes were broadly raised by 100 yuan/mt today. Driven by the rebound in aluminum prices and futures, market sentiment recovered somewhat, with some enterprises raising their quotes accordingly, showing clear signs of repair after the earlier price pullback. However, downstream demand improvement remains insufficient, with purchases mainly need-based and limited acceptance of higher prices. Whether market transactions can follow through remains to be seen. Overall, short-term market sentiment has repaired somewhat, but demand-side support is relatively limited. Further upside in prices is expected to depend on raw material cost changes and actual transaction conditions.

 

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

Images in this article contain AI-translated captions for reference only.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
【SMM Analysis】Insufficient Demand Support Pulls Chromium Market Prices Down
36 mins ago
【SMM Analysis】Insufficient Demand Support Pulls Chromium Market Prices Down
Read More
【SMM Analysis】Insufficient Demand Support Pulls Chromium Market Prices Down
【SMM Analysis】Insufficient Demand Support Pulls Chromium Market Prices Down
36 mins ago
North Kivu seller’s September proposal quotes US$4.70 per kg per 1% Tantalum
1 hour ago
North Kivu seller’s September proposal quotes US$4.70 per kg per 1% Tantalum
Read More
North Kivu seller’s September proposal quotes US$4.70 per kg per 1% Tantalum
North Kivu seller’s September proposal quotes US$4.70 per kg per 1% Tantalum
[SMM Tantalum Flash] A seller from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) quotes US$4.70 per kg for each one-percentage-point tantalum (Ta) unit. Using an illustrative grade of 35% Ta, the seller calculates US$822,500 in total, or US$164.50 per kg of ore. The grade, quantity and availability have not been independently verified. This is one seller’s asking indication, not a completed transaction or a market benchmark. The proposal divides payment into five instalments of 10%, 20%, 20%, 20% and 30%, with inspection, weighing, assay and document checks built into the acceptance process. It provides for an independent re-assay if the initial result is disputed. No buyer acceptance, payment or shipment has been confirmed. The quote specifies Ta metal units, so it should not be compared directly with Ta₂O₅-based prices without confirming the assay basis.
1 hour ago
Domestic Indium Prices Decline in Stepwise Pattern Post-Holiday Trading Week
1 hour ago
Domestic Indium Prices Decline in Stepwise Pattern Post-Holiday Trading Week
Read More
Domestic Indium Prices Decline in Stepwise Pattern Post-Holiday Trading Week
Domestic Indium Prices Decline in Stepwise Pattern Post-Holiday Trading Week
The first full trading week after the holiday saw domestic indium prices exit the previous narrow consolidation and trend down in a stepwise pattern. From October 12 to 14, prices of all grades remained unchanged from pre-holiday levels: refined indium at RMB 5,250/kg, crude indium at RMB 5,050/kg, and 6N high-purity indium at RMB 5,750/kg. On the 15th, all grades were cut by RMB 100 per kg from pre-holiday benchmarks, followed by a further RMB 50 per kg reduction on the 16th. Over the two days: Refined indium fell RMB 150 to RMB 5,100/kg (-2.9%) Crude indium dropped RMB 150 to RMB 4,900/kg (-3.0%) 6N high-purity indium decreased RMB 150 to RMB 5,600/kg (-2.6%)
1 hour ago
Related News
news
【SMM Analysis】Insufficient Demand Support Pulls Chromium Market Prices Down
Oct 16, 2026 15:39 (GMT+8)
news
North Kivu seller’s September proposal quotes US$4.70 per kg per 1% Tantalum
Oct 16, 2026 15:09 (GMT+8)
news
Domestic Indium Prices Decline in Stepwise Pattern Post-Holiday Trading Week
Oct 16, 2026 14:45 (GMT+8)
news
Eastern China Smelter Sells Crude Cadmium at Strong Price, Indicating Robust Demand
Oct 16, 2026 09:17 (GMT+8)
Register to Continue Reading
Gain access to the latest insights in metals and new energy
Already have an account?Sign in here