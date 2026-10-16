logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

[SMM Steel] European HRC: CBAM Compliance Risks Disrupt Import Trade as Mills Push Q1 Forward Prices

Published: Oct 16, 2026 14:12 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM
[Europe] Obligations under the EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) returned to the market spotlight today. Trading activity stalled as third-country suppliers struggle to obtain verified carbon emissions data—particularly for precursor raw materials like slabs and pig iron. Lacking primary documentation subjects shipments to punitive default benchmark values, sparking concerns over potential cancellations of Q1 import contracts by risk-averse buyers and traders. In pricing, the Northwest European HRC ex-works price held flat at 740 EUR/tonne EXW (831 USD/tonne), while the Italian domestic price edged up to 742 EUR/tonne EXW (833 USD/tonne). The combination of CBAM compliance challenges and tariff rate quota (TRQ) risks has severely constrained foreign steel inflows. Traders quoting Q1 and Q2 arrivals on DDP terms are offering prices above European domestic baselines at 780–800 EUR/tonne DDP. Specific offers today placed Japanese and Egyptian origins at 800 EUR/tonne DDP, Taiwanese material for March arrival at 790 EUR/tonne DDP, and Indian origin at 740–750 USD/tonne CFR. Turkish mills, despite nominal CFR price advantages, saw buying interest dampened by certification gaps and quota expiration risks. While mills remain cautious regarding broad Q1 volume allocations, selective forward pricing for 2027 delivery has already begun circulating among key accounts.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
Data: SHFE, DCE market movement (Oct 16)
15 mins ago
Data: SHFE, DCE market movement (Oct 16)
Read More
Data: SHFE, DCE market movement (Oct 16)
Data: SHFE, DCE market movement (Oct 16)
The following table shows the ferrous and nonferrous metals movement on the SHFE and DCE on 16 Oct , 2026
15 mins ago
[SMM Steel] Firmer Rupee Puts Indian HRC Export Returns Under Pressure
19 mins ago
[SMM Steel] Firmer Rupee Puts Indian HRC Export Returns Under Pressure
Read More
[SMM Steel] Firmer Rupee Puts Indian HRC Export Returns Under Pressure
[SMM Steel] Firmer Rupee Puts Indian HRC Export Returns Under Pressure
[India Export] Indian HRC export discussions remained focused on Europe, with the latest indications around 750 USD/tonne CFR, while fresh firm offers to Vietnam and the Middle East remained limited. The rupee’s strengthening this week adds another consideration for sellers: unchanged dollar offers translate into lower rupee receipts on unhedged sales. This makes the return after freight, port charges and financing more relevant when weighing export bookings against domestic business. Mumbai HRC indications of approximately 659–664 USD/tonne (62,500–63,000 INR/tonne) EXW, excluding 18% GST, provided the latest domestic reference. The currency effect varies with mills’ hedging positions and dollar-linked input purchases, so it does not imply a uniform reduction in margins. Meanwhile, billet expectations around 490–510 USD/tonne FOB India remained seller indications, with fresh transactions at these levels still unconfirmed.
19 mins ago
[SMM India Export Weekly Review] India HRC Export Indications Hold Steady; Billet Asking Levels Rise
30 mins ago
[SMM India Export Weekly Review] India HRC Export Indications Hold Steady; Billet Asking Levels Rise
Read More
[SMM India Export Weekly Review] India HRC Export Indications Hold Steady; Billet Asking Levels Rise
[SMM India Export Weekly Review] India HRC Export Indications Hold Steady; Billet Asking Levels Rise
Indian HRC export indications for Europe remained around 670 USD/tonne FOB India early in the week, unchanged from the previous week, while the latest destination indications held around 750 USD/tonne CFR, also unchanged week on week. Fresh firm offers to Vietnam and the Middle East remained limited, with Europe continuing to attract the main export interest. Indian billet seller expectations moved higher to approximately 490–510 USD/tonne FOB India this week, compared with last week’s 465–470 USD/tonne indications, although fresh transactions at the higher levels remained unconfirmed. Domestic Indian HRC indications were approximately 659–664 USD/tonne (62,500–63,000 INR/tonne) EXW Mumbai, excluding 18% GST, with some offers reaching 669 USD/tonne (63,500 INR/tonne). Automotive demand and reported maintenance at Tata Steel Meramandali and JSW supported sellers’ pricing expectations. Earlier coking-coal increases feeding through contract-pricing formulas added cost support, while buyer acceptance remained the key test for higher offers.
30 mins ago
Related News
news
Data: SHFE, DCE market movement (Oct 16)
Oct 16, 2026 15:53 (GMT+8)
news
[SMM Steel] Firmer Rupee Puts Indian HRC Export Returns Under Pressure
Oct 16, 2026 15:49 (GMT+8)
news
[SMM India Export Weekly Review] India HRC Export Indications Hold Steady; Billet Asking Levels Rise
Oct 16, 2026 15:38 (GMT+8)
news
[SMM Steel] India Steel Market Remains Subdued Amid Festive Slowdown
Oct 16, 2026 15:27 (GMT+8)