Post-holiday work resumption drives rebound in wire and cable operating rates; end-user order growth remains relatively limited [SMM Wire and Cable Market Weekly Review]

This week (October 9-October 15), the operating rate of SMM copper wire and cable enterprises recorded 69.79%, up 9.61 percentage points MoM. The full resumption of production after the holiday was the core factor behind the sharp rebound in this week's operating rate. Demand side, power grid orders maintained stable operation, providing bottom support; new energy sector orders continued to perform well. Inventory side, copper prices retreated from highs at the end of the week, boosting wire and cable enterprises' willingness to restock raw materials, with raw material inventory up 3.57% MoM; the pullback in copper prices also stimulated some end-user purchasing and restocking demand, with increased cargo pick-up of finished products driving finished product inventories down 2.21% MoM. Looking ahead to next week (October 16-October 22), the overall downstream demand recovery remains limited, and the pullback in copper prices has not yet significantly boosted orders, but it has shifted some new orders into next week's production schedule. Therefore, SMM expects next week's copper wire and cable operating rate to rise 1.58 percentage points MoM to 71.37%.