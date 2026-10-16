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October 16 Scrap Battery Market Transaction Summary [SMM Daily Review]

Published: Oct 16, 2026 13:30 (GMT+8)

SMM, October 16:

Domestic waste lead-acid battery prices were mostly flat today, with overall market trading relatively mediocre. After lead prices pulled back, few suppliers at upstream stores were inquiring about prices or selling, and selling enthusiasm was low. Scrap battery arrivals at recyclers were average. Some suppliers held back from selling at low prices and were unwilling to sell, leaving limited available supply in the market. At smelters, scrap battery raw material inventories were relatively sufficient, and there was little inclination to adjust prices, with most purchasing as needed. In the short term, scrap battery prices are expected to consolidate on a subdued note alongside lead prices, moving within a narrow range.

 

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

Images in this article contain AI-translated captions for reference only.

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