October 16 Scrap Battery Market Transaction Summary [SMM Daily Review]

Domestic waste lead-acid battery prices were mostly flat today, with overall market trading relatively mediocre. After lead prices pulled back, few suppliers at upstream stores were inquiring about prices or selling, and selling enthusiasm was low. Scrap battery arrivals at recyclers were average. Some suppliers held back from selling at low prices and were unwilling to sell, leaving limited available supply in the market. At smelters, scrap battery raw material inventories were relatively sufficient, and there was little inclination to adjust prices, with most purchasing as needed. In the short term, scrap battery prices are expected to consolidate on a subdued note alongside lead prices, moving within a narrow range.

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