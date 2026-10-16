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[SMM Precious Metals Express]

Published: Oct 16, 2026 13:36 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM
Although palladium prices have dropped roughly 30% year to date, with the market largely focused on weak demand and oversupply concerns, capacity restructuring by Russian mining giant Nornickel is exposing the global palladium supply chain to potential structural risks. In July, Nornickel completed the consolidation of its precious metals processing capacity, relocating copper anode slime calcination operations from its Norilsk Copper Plant in Siberia to its Kola Mining and Metallurgical Company (Kola MMC) facility in Monchegorsk on the Kola Peninsula. As Nornickel accounts for approximately 40% of global primary palladium supply, the consolidation means nearly 40% of the world’s critical palladium processing capacity is now concentrated in a single production

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