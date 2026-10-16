Valterra signs for half of Tharisa Mine concentrate from 2027

[SMM PGM Flash] Tharisa has announced that its subsidiary had entered a binding, multi-year agreement for Valterra Platinum’s Rustenburg Platinum Mines to buy 50% of the PGM concentrate produced at the Tharisa Mine in South Africa from 1 January 2027. Valterra will replace Sibanye-Stillwater as buyer of that share. Northam Platinum retains its arrangement for the remaining 50%. The contract secures a future sales route for half the mine’s concentrate; it does not mean deliveries to Valterra have begun. The companies are also exploring fine-chrome recovery using Tharisa’s Vulcan X technology. Tharisa says its pilot plant is complete and testing is under way, but has not announced commercial deployment. This new Tharisa Mine agreement is distinct from both this week’s production report and the earlier Valterra offtake arrangement for the Karo project in Zimbabwe.