Secondary Lead: Market Follows Trends, Trading Volume Weak [SMM Lead Daily Review]

SMM, October 16:
Views in the refined lead market diverged somewhat today, with most participants leaning toward stable online prices or a slight downward adjustment of 20-25 yuan/mt, a few suggesting a cut of 50 yuan/mt, and some enterprises opting to hold prices steady to sell spot orders. Tax-included ex-works reference prices were 16,050-16,100 yuan/mt, with delivered reference at 16,150 yuan/mt. The market mainly followed prevailing conditions, and trading volume was weak. Today, the SMM secondary refined lead average price was 16,100 yuan/mt, at a discount of 25 yuan/mt to the SMM #1 lead average price. Supplier selling sentiment was 2.06, and secondary refined lead purchasing sentiment today was 2.97 (historical data can be queried in the database).