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Secondary Lead: Market Follows Trends, Trading Volume Weak [SMM Lead Daily Review]

Published: Oct 16, 2026 13:30 (GMT+8)

SMM, October 16:

Views in the refined lead market diverged somewhat today, with most participants leaning toward stable online prices or a slight downward adjustment of 20-25 yuan/mt, a few suggesting a cut of 50 yuan/mt, and some enterprises opting to hold prices steady to sell spot orders. Tax-included ex-works reference prices were 16,050-16,100 yuan/mt, with delivered reference at 16,150 yuan/mt. The market mainly followed prevailing conditions, and trading volume was weak. Today, the SMM secondary refined lead average price was 16,100 yuan/mt, at a discount of 25 yuan/mt to the SMM #1 lead average price. Supplier selling sentiment was 2.06, and secondary refined lead purchasing sentiment today was 2.97 (historical data can be queried in the database).

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

Images in this article contain AI-translated captions for reference only.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
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