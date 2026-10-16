Guangdong Zinc: Guangdong contract rollover today, spot premiums rise [SMM midday review]

[Guangdong: Contract rollover in Guangdong today, spot premiums rose] Mainstream transactions of Guangdong 0# zinc were at 25,370-25,615 yuan/mt, with mainstream brands quoted at premiums of 20-40 yuan/mt against the 2612 contract and spot discounts of 35 yuan/mt against Shanghai spot cargo. The Shanghai-Guangdong price spread narrowed...

SMM, October 16: Guangdong #0 zinc was mainly traded at 25,370-25,615 yuan/mt, with mainstream brands quoted at premiums of 20-40 yuan/mt against the 2612 contract and spot discounts of 35 yuan/mt against Shanghai, narrowing the Shanghai-Guangdong price spread. Today, suppliers quoted premiums of 20-40 yuan/mt for brands such as Qilin, Mengzi, Anning, and Lanzinc. Refined zinc purchasing sentiment in Guangdong stood at 2.1, while sales sentiment was 2.62. Overall, Guangdong saw a contract rollover today, pushing spot premiums higher. Traders were active in selling, and downstream users engaged in dip-buying, which supported spot transactions; however, some downstream buyers had already priced earlier, leading to a pullback in purchasing enthusiasm.

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