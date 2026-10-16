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Guangdong Zinc: Guangdong contract rollover today, spot premiums rise [SMM midday review]

Published: Oct 16, 2026 13:25 (GMT+8)
[Guangdong: Contract rollover in Guangdong today, spot premiums rose] Mainstream transactions of Guangdong 0# zinc were at 25,370-25,615 yuan/mt, with mainstream brands quoted at premiums of 20-40 yuan/mt against the 2612 contract and spot discounts of 35 yuan/mt against Shanghai spot cargo. The Shanghai-Guangdong price spread narrowed...

SMM, October 16: Guangdong #0 zinc was mainly traded at 25,370-25,615 yuan/mt, with mainstream brands quoted at premiums of 20-40 yuan/mt against the 2612 contract and spot discounts of 35 yuan/mt against Shanghai, narrowing the Shanghai-Guangdong price spread. Today, suppliers quoted premiums of 20-40 yuan/mt for brands such as Qilin, Mengzi, Anning, and Lanzinc. Refined zinc purchasing sentiment in Guangdong stood at 2.1, while sales sentiment was 2.62. Overall, Guangdong saw a contract rollover today, pushing spot premiums higher. Traders were active in selling, and downstream users engaged in dip-buying, which supported spot transactions; however, some downstream buyers had already priced earlier, leading to a pullback in purchasing enthusiasm.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

Images in this article contain AI-translated captions for reference only.

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