[SMM PV Flash] JA Solar Technology Receives EcoVadis Gold Rating

Recently, EcoVadis, a globally authoritative corporate sustainability rating agency, announced its 2026 rating results. JA Solar received a Gold Medal certification for the first time, placing its sustainability performance among the top 5% of rated companies worldwide and the top 2% of participating companies in the global "Manufacture of other electrical equipment" industry. This marks a historic breakthrough for JA Solar in the ESG field, signifying that the Group's management performance across environmental, labor and human rights, business ethics, and sustainable procurement dimensions has received authoritative recognition. It reflects JA Solar's achievements in practicing a zero-carbon development philosophy and creating shared value for the environment, society, and business, which is highly aligned with the Group's "More Together" brand commitment.