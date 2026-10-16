logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

[SMM PV Flash] APsystems debuts at Italy's international energy exhibition, bringing full-scenario PV+ESS solutions to accelerate expansion in the Southern European market!

Published: Oct 16, 2026 13:10 (GMT+8)
Recently, Solar & Storage Live Italia 2026 was grandly held at the Verona International Exhibition Centre. During the exhibition, APsystems highlighted its full-scenario energy solutions for DIY, residential, and industrial and commercial ESS, gathering momentum to expand the distributed PV+ESS growth market in Italy and accelerate its in-depth presence in the new energy market of Southern Europe.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
[SMM PV Flash] Sigenergy Named National-Level Specialized and Sophisticated "Little Giant" Enterprise!
2 hours ago
[SMM PV Flash] Sigenergy Named National-Level Specialized and Sophisticated "Little Giant" Enterprise!
Read More
[SMM PV Flash] Sigenergy Named National-Level Specialized and Sophisticated "Little Giant" Enterprise!
[SMM PV Flash] Sigenergy Named National-Level Specialized and Sophisticated "Little Giant" Enterprise!
Recently, Shanghai Sigenergy Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Sigenergy New Energy, was recognized by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and included in the national-level list of specialized and sophisticated "little giant" enterprises. This recognition is a national-level endorsement of Sigenergy's independent innovation capabilities, core technological strength, and market competitiveness in the PV+ESS+charging sector.
2 hours ago
[SMM PV Flash] JA Solar Technology Receives EcoVadis Gold Rating
3 hours ago
[SMM PV Flash] JA Solar Technology Receives EcoVadis Gold Rating
Read More
[SMM PV Flash] JA Solar Technology Receives EcoVadis Gold Rating
[SMM PV Flash] JA Solar Technology Receives EcoVadis Gold Rating
Recently, EcoVadis, a globally authoritative corporate sustainability rating agency, announced its 2026 rating results. JA Solar received a Gold Medal certification for the first time, placing its sustainability performance among the top 5% of rated companies worldwide and the top 2% of participating companies in the global "Manufacture of other electrical equipment" industry. This marks a historic breakthrough for JA Solar in the ESG field, signifying that the Group's management performance across environmental, labor and human rights, business ethics, and sustainable procurement dimensions has received authoritative recognition. It reflects JA Solar's achievements in practicing a zero-carbon development philosophy and creating shared value for the environment, society, and business, which is highly aligned with the Group's "More Together" brand commitment.
3 hours ago
[SMM PV News] Sineng Electric Powers Up Zambia Mamba 100MW PV Power Station
3 hours ago
[SMM PV News] Sineng Electric Powers Up Zambia Mamba 100MW PV Power Station
Read More
[SMM PV News] Sineng Electric Powers Up Zambia Mamba 100MW PV Power Station
[SMM PV News] Sineng Electric Powers Up Zambia Mamba 100MW PV Power Station
On September 24, the 100 MW Mamba PV power station in Zambia, supplied by Sineng Electric, successfully completed grid connection commissioning and officially began generating power. For Zambia, where hydropower accounts for over 80% of power generation, the commissioning of this station opens up new possibilities for the local energy mix—moving from long-term reliance on hydropower toward a complementary hydro-solar structure.
3 hours ago
Related News
news
[SMM PV Flash] Sigenergy Named National-Level Specialized and Sophisticated "Little Giant" Enterprise!
Oct 16, 2026 13:15 (GMT+8)
news
[SMM PV Flash] JA Solar Technology Receives EcoVadis Gold Rating
Oct 16, 2026 13:14 (GMT+8)
news
[SMM PV News] Sineng Electric Powers Up Zambia Mamba 100MW PV Power Station
Oct 16, 2026 13:13 (GMT+8)
news
[SMM PV News] Trinasolar receives the highest 2026 Wind ESG AAA rating, with its sustainable development strength recognized by authorities
Oct 16, 2026 13:12 (GMT+8)