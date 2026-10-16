On October 13, the Management Committee of Jinan Start-up Area for Replacing Old Growth Drivers with New Ones in Shandong Province released the first public announcement of the environmental impact assessment for the Jereh Lithium Battery Resource Recycling Project of Jereh Resources Recycling Technology (Jinan) Co., Ltd.

The new project is located in the Green New Intelligent Manufacturing Industrial Park on Xiehu Road, Taiping Subdistrict, Jiyang District, Jinan, Shandong Province, specifically in Buildings 14-B# and 15# of Phase II of the green building area. The project is expected to build two production lines: one for dismantling, crushing, and pulverizing 25,000 mt of scrap LFP batteries per year, and another for dismantling, crushing, and pulverizing 60,000 mt of scrap LFP and ternary lithium batteries per year. Major equipment includes battery pack dismantling equipment, crushing equipment, pyrolysis equipment, sorting equipment, and supporting environmental protection facilities.

In terms of process, the project adopts procedures including battery pack code-scanning traceability and dismantling, battery cell code-scanning traceability, discharge-free crushing, oxygen-free pyrolysis, and sorting. Exhaust gas generated from crushing and pyrolysis will be sent to supporting waste gas purification facilities for treatment. The final recovered products include black mass, copper products, and aluminum products. Upon completion, the project will have a disposal capacity of 85,000 mt of scrap LFP and ternary lithium batteries per year.