Gleich Aluminium has successfully installed a new IMA Schelling fm 8 sheets & plates cutting system at its plant in Kaltenkirchen, Germany, replacing the original sawing machine. The entire installation was completed in just three weeks while maintaining normal operations.

As an enterprise with 150 employees and an annual output of approximately 20,000 mt of aluminum, Gleich Aluminium has a clear need for equipment upgrades. The company's general manager, Sebastian Ricken, pointed out that design details and cost-effectiveness were the key deciding factors in this selection.

The new system features intelligent nesting, which can automatically group hundreds of orders by material thickness through software and calculate the optimal cutting plan before processing, thereby keeping the scrap rate below 10%.