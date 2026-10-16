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Weekly Brief Review of the Lead Concentrates Market (October 12, 2026 - October 16, 2026) [SMM Lead Concentrates Weekly Review]

Published: Oct 16, 2026 13:40 (GMT+8)

This week, domestic Pb50 TCs (weekly) fell by 100 yuan/mt Pb to 0 yuan/mt Pb, and imported Pb60 TCs (weekly) fell by $5/dmt to -$190/dmt. Against the backdrop of winter stockpiling by smelters, imported ore arrivals were limited, and with north China mine production about to enter the off-season, supply remained tight. Meanwhile, smelter production in October was mainly recovering, and under undersupply, October TCs were lowered overall. In north China, some lead concentrate transaction prices were -800 yuan/mt Pb, with silver and gold priced separately. In addition, silver prices have fallen noticeably recently but have not yet reached previous lows, and enterprises indicated that the silver payable indicator in lead concentrates will remain largely stable for now.

 

 

 

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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