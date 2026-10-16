Aluminum Prices Low; SHFE Aluminum Spot Premiums Hit New Annual High [SMM Spot Aluminum Midday Review]

SMM, October 16:

SHFE aluminum continued to run at low levels during the day, and trading officially shifted to the SHFE aluminum 2611 contract today, with spot premiums continuing to rise from yesterday. Suppliers also reported tight supply, and the price center kept moving higher. SMM A00 aluminum ingot spot transaction prices stood at premiums of 270-290 yuan/mt.

SHFE aluminum prices rebounded today, and the price spread between the November and December contracts narrowed. In the central China market, downstream sentiment of rushing to buy amid continuous price rise and holding back amid price downturn was evident. Combined with the Friday stockpiling cycle, market purchasing sentiment recovered significantly MoM from the previous day, and trading activity picked up. Ultimately, actual transaction prices in the central China market centered around premiums of 150-180 yuan/mt against the SHFE aluminum November contract.

SMM aluminum ingot inventories across the three regions continued destocking, falling by 15,000 mt today, with Wuxi seeing the largest decline of 9,000 mt.