[SMM PV Flash] UTM-Led Research Supports AI Navigation for PV Cleaning Robots
Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM), together with research institutions in Canada, Belgium, Norway and India, has developed an open image dataset for AI-based navigation of PV cleaning robots. The dataset contains 6,200 annotated module images covering clean surfaces, different levels of simulated dust and real laboratory contamination, with structural reference features such as cell gaps and module frames labelled for robotic navigation. The research focuses on whether computer vision systems can reliably identify navigation references under conditions including dust, water stains, bird droppings and glare. The dataset, published in Data in Brief, could support the development and validation of autonomous PV cleaning systems for more complex field environments.