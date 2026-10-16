[Tartana Minerals advances talks to access Mungana copper processing plant]
Tartana Minerals is in talks with Mt Garnet Mineral Finance Pty Ltd (MGMF), mortgagee in possession of Aurora Metals Ltd (in liquidation), to gain access to the Mungana processing plant. If agreed, Tartana could treat its copper ore at the plant, which has a nameplate capacity of 600,000 tpy. Feed would come from opencast mining of its 45,000 tonnes contained copper resource at 0.45% Cu, open at depth and targeted by drilling to exceed 100,000 tonnes. Managing Director Dr Stephen Bartrop said three years of work have defined the open-pit copper and zinc resources and metallurgical testwork for flotation. Mungana's chequered history reflected unsustainable underground ore supply, a constraint the open pit can remove, though the plan remains subject to conditions precedent.