Mycron drops challenge to Malaysia's removal of steel import duties
Mycron Steel Bhd (KL:MYCRON) has withdrawn its judicial review of Malaysia's decision to remove anti-dumping duties on certain steel imports. It said the discontinuance followed a 'constructive discussion' with authorities rather than any court ruling, with no adverse determination on the merits; the High Court approved the withdrawal on Sept 21, paperwork completed Oct 6. The duties, scrapped on June 26, 2023 by the Ministry of International Trade and Industry and the Finance Ministry, covered cold-rolled coils of iron or non-alloy steel, 700mm-1,300mm wide, from South Korea and Vietnam. Mycron and CSC Steel Holdings Bhd won leave for separate reviews on Dec 4, 2023; CSC Steel has given no update. Shares rose 0.5 sen to 21 sen, valuing the group at 68.7 million ringgit (16 million USD).