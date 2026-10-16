[AI data centers use 20-40 tonnes of copper per MW, adding new demand]

Every AI data center requires substantial power, and essentially all of that power moves through copper. Data compiled by MINING indicates that a data center uses roughly 20 to 40 tonnes of copper for each megawatt of power. This copper intensity means the rapid build-out of AI computing clusters and hyperscale facilities is translating directly into additional refined copper consumption. The metal is used in cables, busbars, transformers, switchgear and other power-distribution equipment, making data-center construction a visible source of incremental demand. The article discusses generating monthly income via NYSEARCA:IYM, but its central premise remains the AI-driven copper trade. For the copper supply chain, demand is dispersed across end users, yet per-project volumes are large enough to support refined copper consumption expectations.