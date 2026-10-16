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[Copperweld: bimetallic conductors seen easing copper supply pressure]

Published: Oct 16, 2026 10:08 (GMT+8)
Copperweld CFO Josh Vogel argues copper demand is outpacing new mine supply, with ore grades declining and permitting and capital risk stretching development timelines beyond a decade. Grid, data centres, EVs, HVAC, automation and renewables all need stable supply. Bimetallic conductors — copper-clad aluminium (CCA) and copper-clad steel (CCS) — do not replace copper but use it only on the conductor surface, cutting copper mass while preserving the conductive interface. Freeing copper from bulk branch-circuit wiring and grid grounding leaves more for semiconductors, AI data-centre power systems and precision electronics. Copperweld says smarter allocation trims inefficient demand, easing destabilising price spikes and giving miners more predictable demand for expansion and multi-year contracts. Source: PR Newswire.

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