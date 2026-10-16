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Guinea Aims for 5 Alumina Refineries, 7-8M mt/year Capacity by 2030 Under Simandou 2040 Strategy

Published: Oct 16, 2026 09:55 (GMT+8)
Source: african-miningweek.com
[SMM Aluminum Express News] Guinea targets five operational alumina refineries and 7–8 million mt/year of capacity by 2030. Guinea plans to have five operational alumina refineries by 2030, with three projects already under construction, according to Daouda Diakité, Senior Adviser to Guinea's Minister of Mines and Geology, speaking at African Mining Week 2026 in Cape Town on October 14. The target forms part of the country's Simandou 2040 strategy, which aims to increase domestic mineral processing and reduce reliance on raw-material exports. Guinea is targeting 7–8 million mt/year of alumina production capacity by 2030, supported by additional investment in power generation and industrial infrastructure. The planned expansion could significantly increase Guinea's domestic bauxite consumption and establish the country as a larger supplier of refined alumina to the international market. However, the 7–8 million mt/year figure remains a government target rather than confirmed operational capacity, with project completion dependent on financing, construction progress and supporting energy infrastructure.

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