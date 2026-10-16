Yingkou Jianfa Shenghai’s multi-metal recovery project began feeding material on October 13, after about a month of furnace drying and commissioning. The start of feed marks the first phase’s transition into substantive production. Phase I is designed to produce 300,000 tonnes of cathode copper per year; the two-phase project has total planned capacity of 600,000 tonnes per year. The plant uses a three-furnace smelting process and stainless-steel cathode electrolysis, with copper concentrate as its main feedstock. A separate downstream project, with planned investment of RMB 5.1 billion, will produce refined phosphoric acid and iron phosphate precursors using sulphuric acid and steam from copper smelting. The completed complex as one of the world’s largest single-site copper smelters, The project covers more than 1.5 million square metres, equivalent to around 210 standard football pitches. It is a major project for Liaoning Province and the largest single industrial investment in the Yingkou area.. No actual output figures or ramp-up schedule have been disclosed.kandian.sina.cn