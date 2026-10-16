US ITC Issues Final Affirmative Determinations in AD and CVD Injury Investigation on Crystalline Silicon PV Cells

On October 14, 2026, the US International Trade Commission (ITC) voted to make affirmative final determinations in the antidumping and countervailing duty injury investigations concerning crystalline silicon PV cells, whether or not assembled into modules, from India, Indonesia, and Laos, finding that the subject products alleged to be dumped and subsidized caused material injury to the relevant US industry. Based on the ITC's affirmative final determinations, the US Department of Commerce will issue antidumping and countervailing duty orders on the subject products.

On August 7, 2025, the US Department of Commerce initiated antidumping and countervailing duty investigations on crystalline silicon PV cells, whether or not assembled into modules, from India, Indonesia, and Laos. On February 24, 2026, the US Department of Commerce made preliminary countervailing duty determinations on crystalline silicon PV cells, whether or not assembled into modules, from India, Indonesia, and Laos. On April 23, 2026, the US Department of Commerce made preliminary antidumping duty determinations on crystalline silicon PV cells, whether or not assembled into modules, from India, Indonesia, and Laos. On September 11, 2026, the US Department of Commerce made final antidumping and countervailing duty determinations on crystalline silicon PV cells, whether or not assembled into modules, from India, Indonesia, and Laos.

(Compiled from the website of the US International Trade Commission)

(Compiled by Pan Xiaojun)

(Proofread by Wen Lu)

Original:

https://www.usitc.gov/press_room/news_release/2026/er1014_69351.htm

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