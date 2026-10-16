The most-traded SHFE tin SN2611 contract recovered somewhat in the night session, with strong wait-and-see sentiment in the spot market [SMM Tin Morning Meeting Minutes]

SMM Tin Morning Brief | Most-traded SHFE tin SN2611 recovers in night session, spot market wait-and-see sentiment strong – Friday, October 16, 2026

1. Futures

Last night (night of October 15), the most-traded SHFE tin SN2611 overall saw anight-session recovery following the sharp daytime decline—opening near the daytime close with subdued consolidation, then bargain hunting lifted prices, with a slight pullback from highs in the final stretch.

LME 3M tin settled at $50,125/mt on October 15, down about $1,321 (-2.55%) on the day, hitting the lowest level since June 30 intraday. LME official data: LME tin inventory fell 10 mt on October 15, moving sideways in a narrow range at low levels, with spot discount quotes marginally narrowing.

2. Inventory

LME tin inventory: -10 mt on October 15, moving sideways in a narrow range at the lower end of the year. SHFE tin warrants: 3,280 mt on October 15, -256 mt on the day, continuing to draw down after the holiday.

3. Macro

US September CPI data beat expectations on both fronts. The market is pricing in roughly 50% odds that the US Fed keeps rates unchanged at 3.75%-4.00% at the October meeting and roughly 50% odds of a 25bp hike. The US dollar index is trading above 102.5, and US Treasury yields remain elevated, weighing on overall risk appetite. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index extended its decline, and with the US midterm election window approaching, macro headwinds are concentrated. Core feature: dual pressure from "sticky inflation + tech equity pullback."

4. Spot Market Description

Spot market premiums against the November contract by brand are as follows: small brands +700 to +1,200 yuan/mt, mainstream brands in Yunnan +1,200 to +1,700 yuan/mt, Yunnan Tin +1,700 to +2,200 yuan/mt; overall premiums are maintained but narrowed slightly MoM.

Spot review (October 15): Tin prices fell sharply and market conditions were weak. Although domestic production has declined recently on the supply side and raw material exports remain tight, prices fell further amid capital flow disruptions and overall consumption weaker than expected, intensifying bearish sentiment in the tin market. Traders adjusted quotes higher in line with futures, with some sellers maintaining shipments while others remained cautious; downstream consumption also weakened, and short-term activity may remain subdued.

5. Fundamentals

Mine side: Hard constraints underpinning the market remain intact. Production resumptions in Myanmar's Wa State have only recovered to 40%-50% of previous levels, tin ore supply elasticity is insufficient, and energy-related issues at Peru's Minsur persist.

Smelting side: Yunnan 40% tin concentrate TCs remain tight, and Yunnan Tin Co. began a 45-day routine maintenance in October (within the coverage period). Maintenance at large smelters is supporting the refined tin supply side; China's September refined tin production has already fallen to a neutral-to-low level for the year, and with October maintenance plus ore-side constraints, refined tin production is unlikely to see significant release.

Demand side: Structural divergence is intensifying. Semiconductor segments such as AI servers and advanced packaging have maintained resilience, serving as the core marginal growth supporting solder premiums. Traditional solder and consumer electronics have shown sluggish growth, with downstream players mostly making just-in-time procurement in the face of high tin prices and showing limited willingness to restock proactively. The pullback in semiconductor premium sentiment was the emotional driver behind this round of correction.

VI. Summary

Market assessment: The pullback in SHFE tin this period is essentially an emotional correction of the earlier computing power premium driven by "macro headwinds plus a pullback in tech equities," rather than a loosening of fundamentals. Fundamentals have maintained a tight balance structure underpinned by hard constraints on the ore side, restricted refined tin production due to maintenance, and neutral-to-low inventory. The medium and long-term narrative of AI and semiconductor demand remains intact.

Industry observation: The SHFE tin weighted index still posted a cumulative gain of over 22% from the beginning of the year through October 13 (the largest in the base metal sector), with the dynamic year-to-date average price up 47% compared with the 2025 annual average. Against the backdrop of high tin prices already suppressing downstream restocking sentiment and the pullback in computing power premium sentiment, the short-term direction will depend on the pace of recovery in macro risk appetite. Attention should be paid to statements from the US ahead of the midterm elections this week and the expectations gap surrounding the November FOMC meeting.