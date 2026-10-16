SHFE and LME weaken from highs in tandem, SHFE lead 2611 contract continues to consolidate at highs [SMM Lead Morning News]

SMM, October 16:

Overnight, the LME lead 3M contract opened at $1,902.0/mt, briefly plunged near the end of the Asian session to a low of $1,879.0/mt, then rebounded slightly from the low after entering the European session, and finally settled at $1,887.0/mt, down $14.5/mt or 0.76% from the previous trading day's closing price. Trading volume was 9,564 lots, open interest was 185,832 lots, down 1,168 lots, and the daily candlestick closed as a large bearish candle.

Overnight, the SHFE lead 2611 contract opened at 16,155 yuan/mt, moved sideways within the 16,179-16,215 yuan/mt range during the day, and finally settled at 16,210 yuan/mt, down 5 yuan/mt or 0.03% from the previous trading day's closing price. Trading volume was 23,899 lots, open interest was 44,525 lots, down 810 lots, and the daily candlestick closed as a small bearish candle. Yesterday, the SHFE lead current-month 2610 contract settled at 16,275 yuan/mt, with a settlement price of 16,290 yuan/mt, open interest of 4,115 lots, delivery volume of 20,575 mt, SHFE lead ingot warrant inventory of 38,026 mt, and the SHFE lead 2610 contract achieved smooth delivery.