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SHFE and LME weaken from highs in tandem, SHFE lead 2611 contract continues to consolidate at highs [SMM Lead Morning News]

Published: Oct 16, 2026 08:37 (GMT+8)

SMM, October 16:

Overnight, the LME lead 3M contract opened at $1,902.0/mt, briefly plunged near the end of the Asian session to a low of $1,879.0/mt, then rebounded slightly from the low after entering the European session, and finally settled at $1,887.0/mt, down $14.5/mt or 0.76% from the previous trading day's closing price. Trading volume was 9,564 lots, open interest was 185,832 lots, down 1,168 lots, and the daily candlestick closed as a large bearish candle.

Overnight, the SHFE lead 2611 contract opened at 16,155 yuan/mt, moved sideways within the 16,179-16,215 yuan/mt range during the day, and finally settled at 16,210 yuan/mt, down 5 yuan/mt or 0.03% from the previous trading day's closing price. Trading volume was 23,899 lots, open interest was 44,525 lots, down 810 lots, and the daily candlestick closed as a small bearish candle. Yesterday, the SHFE lead current-month 2610 contract settled at 16,275 yuan/mt, with a settlement price of 16,290 yuan/mt, open interest of 4,115 lots, delivery volume of 20,575 mt, SHFE lead ingot warrant inventory of 38,026 mt, and the SHFE lead 2610 contract achieved smooth delivery.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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SHFE and LME weaken from highs in tandem, SHFE lead 2611 contract continues to consolidate at highs [SMM Lead Morning News] - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)