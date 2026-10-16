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20,000 mt Annual Output! Tinci Materials Indonesia Electrolyte Project Expected to Begin Trial Production by Year-End

Published: Oct 16, 2026 08:42 (GMT+8)
According to Tinci Materials (002709), construction of the electrolyte project in Indonesia is being accelerated. It is expected to enter trial production in December 2026. As the first lithium-ion battery electrolyte project in the park, the project is being advanced by PT Tinci Materials Indonesia, with a planned annual capacity of 20,000 mt of lithium-ion battery electrolyte. It will supplement key material support for the battery industry chain in the park and further enhance Tinci Materials' localized supply capability in Southeast Asia.

According to Tinci Materials (002709), construction of the electrolyte project in Indonesia is being accelerated. Trial production is expected to begin in December 2026. As the first lithium-ion battery electrolyte project in the park, the project is being advanced by PT Tinci Materials Indonesia, with a planned annual capacity of 20,000 mt of lithium-ion battery electrolyte. It will add key material support to the park's battery industry chain and further strengthen Tinci Materials' localised supply capability in Southeast Asia.

Tinci Materials stated that, from global footprint to local service, the Indonesia project is an important step for the company to get closer to regional clients and improve its supply system outside China. Leveraging the park's industry chain support, the project will enhance collaboration with local upstream and downstream enterprises, converting the company's R&D and industrialisation expertise in the electrolyte field into local service capability, and providing regional clients with more timely product supply and technical support. The company will accelerate project construction and trial production preparations, responding to Southeast Asian market demand with high-grade products and localised services, and further improving its global production and service network.

In terms of overseas bases, following the groundbreaking of the North America plant and the commencement of the Morocco project, Tinci Materials officially launched its electrolyte project in cooperation with Thailand's EA Group in June this year, marking another expansion of the company's globalisation strategy.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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