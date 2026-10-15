Ferro Alloys Corporation (FACOR), part of Vedanta, produced 24,000 tonnes of ferrochrome in the quarter ended 30 September 2026, up 26% year on year. Chrome ore production at its mining operations reached 50,000 tonnes during the quarter, while first-half chrome ore output totaled 202,000 tonnes, reflecting increased mining activity.​

The results highlight improving production at the integrated Indian producer, which operates chrome mines, a ferrochrome smelter and captive power facilities. Higher ferrochrome output could support domestic supply, although the quarterly figures alone do not establish a broader change in India’s ferrochrome market balance.