India’s chrome ore production increased 12% year on year to 3.53 million tonnes in fiscal year 2025–26, while ferrochrome production rose 10% to 1.49 million tonnes, according to industry data presented at the International Ferro Alloys Conference in Goa. The increases indicate growth in both domestic chromite supply and downstream ferrochrome production.
The expansion comes as India seeks to strengthen its domestic ferroalloy industry alongside rising steelmaking demand. Higher chrome ore and ferrochrome output could support raw-material availability and domestic value addition, although the annual figures do not by themselves establish changes in export availability or the market balance.