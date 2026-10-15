India’s chrome ore production increased 12% year on year to 3.53 million tonnes in fiscal year 2025–26, while ferrochrome production rose 10% to 1.49 million tonnes, according to industry data presented at the International Ferro Alloys Conference in Goa. The increases indicate growth in both domestic chromite supply and downstream ferrochrome production.​

The expansion comes as India seeks to strengthen its domestic ferroalloy industry alongside rising steelmaking demand. Higher chrome ore and ferrochrome output could support raw-material availability and domestic value addition, although the annual figures do not by themselves establish changes in export availability or the market balance.