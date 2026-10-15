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[SMM Chromium Flash] India’s Chrome Ore Output Increases 12% to 3.53 Million Tonnes in FY2025–26​

Published: Oct 15, 2026 22:08 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM

India’s chrome ore production increased 12% year on year to 3.53 million tonnes in fiscal year 2025–26, while ferrochrome production rose 10% to 1.49 million tonnes, according to industry data presented at the International Ferro Alloys Conference in Goa. The increases indicate growth in both domestic chromite supply and downstream ferrochrome production.​

The expansion comes as India seeks to strengthen its domestic ferroalloy industry alongside rising steelmaking demand. Higher chrome ore and ferrochrome output could support raw-material availability and domestic value addition, although the annual figures do not by themselves establish changes in export availability or the market balance.

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